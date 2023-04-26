One more pleasant day ahead before rain chances return to the Chippewa Valley

If you have seen the movie 'Miss Congeniality', you would know that April 25 is considered "the perfect date". While the weather yesterday wasn't completely perfect, it was a relatively nice day overall, and all you needed was a light jacket.
Today's forecast will be very similar to Tuesday with sunny skies to begin the day, then we'll see an increase in clouds heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s, so a little warmer than Tuesday.
Chances for scattered rain showers return after sunset tonight as a warm front moves in from the west. The good news is the rain is not expected to be heavy, and should move out of the area by sunrise. Winds become breezy out of the south with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
We continue to trend somewhat drier for Thursday with just a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We'll maintain a slight chance during the day under a partly sunny to cloudy sky. Winds remain southwesterly and that will push highs into the 60s.
Chances for showers will remain in the forecast from Friday through the weekend. A few snow showers could mix in Saturday night through Sunday night, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Friday, but will fall into the 40s for all by Sunday.
Overall, precipitation totals have continued to trend downward, with totals of a tenth to a half inch expected. The higher totals look to favor the northern parts of the area.
A few isolated rain or snow showers may linger into Monday, but we'll start to dry out and most of next week as of now is looking dry. Highs will run 45-50 Monday, but could return to the 60s by the middle of the week.