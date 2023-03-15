One more quiet day before the next storm system moves in

After a frigid start to the day on our Tuesday, we rebounded back to the low to mid 30s with plenty of sunshine. We have one more quiet day ahead of us before the weather turn messy to end the week.
Today's forecast will feature sunshine to begin the day but will turn overcast by the afternoon. A stray shower or patchy drizzle could be possible this afternoon, but chances will remain very low. Winds will be southerly with highs in the 40s.
Skies remain overcast and winds remain southerly into tonight with patchy areas of drizzle and light rain showers. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to around 40.
The next area of low pressure develops and tracks towards the Iowa-Minnesota border midday Thursday and towards Madison and Detroit Thursday night into Friday morning. Precipitation will begin as rain and gradually changeover to a mixture of rain and snow before becoming all snow. The changeover should occur in places like Rice Lake and New Richmond between 11 am and 1 pm, and in places Eau Claire, Cornell and Durand between 2 pm and 5 pm. Everyone should see snow Thursday evening before becoming more scattered and potentially ending overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Even with the potential for some break in the snow, the potential for light snow showers does continue through Saturday morning.
Shown below is the probability of 4" of snowfall occurring. As you can see, the higher probabilities look to be across the northern and western parts of the Chippewa Valley as of now with lower chances southeast. As a result, A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for St. Croix, Barron, Polk and Rusk counties from 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday.
If we were to put numbers on how much snow falls, I would say areas within the watch are looking at 4-7", with 2-5" for Eau Claire, Menomonie and Durand, with totals of 1-3" for places like Black River Falls, Neillsville and Winona. When the changeover from rain to snow occurs, along with any change in the track will play a role in how much snowfall will occur. Stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates.
Along with the rain and snow threat, winds are going to be turning gusty with sustained winds of 10-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected. There will be travel impacts regardless of how much precipitation falls and how strong the winds get.
It turns much colder to start the weekend with temperatures in the 20s Friday and Saturday (our high Friday occurs at midnight). Sunshine returns by Sunday and will continue into early next week, and temperatures will rebound as well.