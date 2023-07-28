One more ridiculously humid day before more pleasant weather returns for a few days

Thursday was probably the hottest day of the year, and it was mostly due to extremely high dew points and temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The heat index reached triple digits in most locations and some even exceeded 110 degrees!
Shown above is the dew point and feels like temperature near its peak early Thursday afternoon. Dew points reached the low 80s in several locations, which is something you rarely see. New Richmond, Rice Lake, Osceola and Chetek all saw the heat index peak at 115. Eau Claire had a peak dew point of 77 and a peak heat index of 106.
We also did see showers and t-storms in the morning and once again during the afternoon and evening. We had a few severe t-storm warnings in Polk county yesterday morning and multiple warnings in Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor and parts of Chippewa counties. The bulk of the severe weather was north of the Chippewa Valley and the slow southeast progression of the storms is what likely led to the weaken trend of the t-storms as they reached Eau Claire. Even so, we picked up some much needed rainfall though we did have several Flash Flood Warnings up to the north as radar estimates showed 1-4 inches of rain had fallen around the US-8 corridor.
We have one more ridiculously humid day ahead of us with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. A secondary cold front will move in and that could allow for some showers and t-storms to develop. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s. Heat index values will be in the 90s with some possibly reaching 100.
The Storm Prediction Center does have a level one out of five risk for severe weather in place along and south of a line from Osceola to Bloomer to Dorchester. Hail and strong winds would be the main threats. The timing will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
Once rain chances end this evening, we'll have a partly cloudy sky for the rest of our Friday night with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the north and northeast.
The weekend overall is looking spectacular with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, more seasonable temperatures and lower dew points. It'll still be a touch muggy on Saturday but much more comfortable Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s (40s in the typical cooler spots).
As we head into next week, Monday still looks comfortable and seasonable with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and the return of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and t-storms towards mid to late week. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s with the warmest day Wednesday. Dew points also return back to the low to mid 60s.