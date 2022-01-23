One more round of snow, then bitter cold to start the week

The south side of Eau Claire got 1.3" of snow from a clipper system that passed through on Saturday night. As we wrap up the weekend, a similar situation will unfold with another small clipper system.
Sunday night will start off similar to Saturday night with snow becoming likely in the evening. Snow will begin in Western Wisconsin from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday. We will see light snow throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Monday, likely stopping around 7 a.m.
This light snow will lead to widespread light snow throughout Western Wisconsin, but we will see similar amounts to the past two nights with a trace to 2" possible.
This will affect the Monday morning commute with slick road conditions similar to Saturday night. As the day goes on, busier roads will begin to clear slowly as highs approach the teens on Monday.
After the snow passes Monday morning, we could see a few flurries in the afternoon, but they will not add much to our totals.
The sky will begin to clear on Monday night when the cold arctic blast returns. Lows in the negative teens will return with highs struggling to make it into the positives.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, yet frigid with dangerous lows in the negatives.
Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with a slight chance of snow and highs in the mid 20s. One more slight chance for snow on Friday night with chilly lows to kick off the weekend.