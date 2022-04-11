One nice day, then severe storms may accompany our next spring storm

What a wonderful weekend we just had with highs in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine. Mother nature has that in the cards for Monday, but our 4th week with a spring storm will put us back into the wet and gray.
Monday will start windy and cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the 50s in the afternoon with clouds parting and the sunshine returning.
There's a weak little wave moving into the Great Lakes which is causing the gusty winds Monday. Another weak little wave moving through the Dakotas' will try to pop up an isolated shower or storm in northern Wisconsin.
Winds will slowly settle down as we head into the overnight. Clouds will completely clear out and we'll head into Tuesday with lows in the 30s.
Tuesday, our next spring storm will move in. A warm front will develop and cause gusty winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph maxing out near 40 mph.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will begin in the later afternoon Tuesday. Stronger showers and storms will move in overnight through Wednesday morning.
There is a level 1, isolated risk, for severe storms late Tuesday for parts of the Chippewa Valley (green shaded area). There is a level 2, scattered risk, for severe storms as well (yellow shaded area).
Large hail, strong straight-line winds, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
We'll see more chances for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The severe weather chance shifts east Wednesday.
This storm turns colder temperatures into the area, which could lead to some overnight snow into Thursday morning, before turning back to rain again throughout the day.
We'll be free of this system by Friday, and we'll head into Easter weekend on a colder note.