One warm and very humid day ahead; rain chances increase heading into the weekend

It was a warm and very humid day across the Chippewa Valley yesterday, with highs in the 80s to near 90 and dew points in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s. We'll have one more day of that before things improve into the weekend.
Your Thursday forecast will be very similar to Wednesday... hot and very humid with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers and t-storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours as a weak cold front slides through. Highs climb back into the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Dew points will be in the 60s to mid 70s but once the front comes through, we will see them trend down slowly heading into tonight and Friday.
Friday is looking pleasant with a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the day, then turning mostly cloudy to cloudy Friday night with a few showers possible. Highs top out in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
Eyes remain on a slow-moving low pressure system moving into the area heading into the weekend. Current projections have the low tracking through the Coulee Region into South-Central Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. We'll have some showers and t-storms around Saturday but the coverage of rain will increase heading into Saturday Night and Sunday. The rain will begin to wind down heading into late Sunday night.
The rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain totals of 1/2 - 2 inches are expected with some spots possibly seeing more than 2 inches. This could still change so stay with us for complete details.
Heading into next week, we'll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine around with minimal chances for rain around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s, which is a little below seasonal averages.