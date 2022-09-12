Only 10 days left of summer but mother nature isn't letting go just yet

Happy Monday! The forecast remains comfortable for you early this week, but that fall feel from the weekend won't last.
Monday will start cloudy with a few scattered showers mainly east of the Eau Claire area. Those scattered showers will linger in central and eastern Wisconsin as a large low pressure system slowly moves into Michigan. Leftover moisture could clip parts of Clark and Jackson County in the afternoon.
High temps will go into the low 70s for everyone else as the sun breaks through the clouds. It will be a little breezy at times with winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Overnight, lows drop into the 40s under a clear sky. This will produce a little patchy fog Tuesday morning.
The sun comes out Tuesday though and temps climb back into the upper 70s. We'll even see a string of 80s start by Wednesday. The first chance for rain waits until Thursday. We'll see a few chances for scattered storms each day on into the weekend.