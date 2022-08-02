Oppressive humidity puts feels like temps in the upper 90s; prompts chance for severe storms

The countdown to the end of summer has surely start since we've hit August, but mother nature is making sure we keep those summertime vibes around here the next few days.
Tuesday will be HOT as high temps climb towards 90. Heat indices will be from 93 to 98 degrees as dew points climb into the 70s. That oppressive humidity will definitely feel very thick and sticky.
We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day too, but winds may bring a little relief. Southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph will be responsible for bringing in all the heat and humidity.
There is a chance for a few thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a level 1 (green) and a level 2 (yellow) risk for severe storms across part of western Wisconsin.
Large hail 1'' or greater and winds from 60 mph or higher will be possible in any storm that gets going Tuesday.
We could see a few storms through lunch time and again late in the evening. Also, a few storms may be possible when the cold front passes overnight into Wednesday.
The problem we have Tuesday is that our environment is "capped" meaning there is some warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. As storms try to rise, if they can't get through that layer of warmer air, then they won't manifest into severe weather.
Keep an eye on the sky and have your alerts on. Don't be surprised if we don't get any storms.