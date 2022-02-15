Our brief warm up moves in today, but we fall back down the slide to winter tomorrow

The rollercoaster of temperatures is on the climb to the top today, but it won't last long.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance for a few flurries in the morning. A warm front will slowly increase temperatures and winds throughout the day.
Temperatures will climb towards the 20s and into the low 30s this afternoon. We won't likely hit 30 until the overnight hours. The warmest temperatures could hit the mid 30s by early Wednesday.
Winds will be from the southeast, feeding into the warm front, throughout our Tuesday. Winds will be at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph. Winds will shift to the northwest as the cold front arrives late Wednesday. They'll continue to be gusty Wednesday too.
As the cold front inches closer, a very light mix of drizzle/flurries will be possible. No accumulation is expected. Travel delays aren't expected either.
The cold front will knock us back down back near or below zero into Thursday morning. Wind chills could hit -20 again leaving us with frostbite times within 30 minutes.
That colder air lingers through the rest of the week before another warmup arrives for next week. Friday night we may get some light flurries again too.