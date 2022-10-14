Our little taste of winter Friday could bring more flurries through the weekend

SNOW!
Scattered snow showers started in the early morning hours Friday across parts of Wisconsin. We'll see snow through roughly 9 or 10 am before warmer temperatures turn some of the snow into a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow.
Temperatures will be down near freezing while the heaviest snowfall comes down, so we'll see a general trace to 1/2'' of accumulation. 1'' to 2'' is possible north of the QO viewing area.
Snowfall will slowly turn over to a wintry mix/rain as temperatures climb into the low 40s through the afternoon. We'll see winds turn back from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Winds chills will again be down in the 30s most of the day, but winds won't be as aggressive as the past few days.
Another wave rolls in Saturday morning bringing clouds and flurries early, but we'll open to partly cloudy in the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid 50s. Winds will become breezy again at 10 to 20 mph.
Another round of flurries will be possible on Sunday morning too. Temps will drop back into the 40s Sunday, and it will be breezy again.