Our next round of accumulating snow comes Wednesday

  Updated
The basic winter weather theme continues Tuesday before parts of the valley get a fresh little layer of white Wednesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temps climbing towards the average of 32 degrees. 

Meteogram Forecast TempWindChillTrend 2018 Daybreak.png

Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will feel like they're in the 20s all day.

There are two passing waves, one moving north of the valley and another to the south, that will just miss us Tuesday afternoon. Hence, we'll see periods of mostly cloudy to overcast sky.

Otherwise, overnight lows drop into the teens under a partly cloudy sky.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy to start. A passing short wave will skim the northern half of the area, bringing with it some light snow.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

Between Highway 10 and WI-29, we'll see a trace to 1'' of snow. North of that WI-29 line we'll see a chance for up to 2''. 

Thursday will be quiet before another round of snow Friday. Temperatures are going to get above average into the weekend.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

