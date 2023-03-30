Our potent storm system moves in today and will bring a hodgepodge of weather to the Chippewa Valley

The potent storm system we've been talking about the last few days is set to move in later today, so here's the latest details on that.
WEATHER ALERTS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties from 1 AM until 10 AM Friday for minor snow accumulation and ice accumulations up to 0.1". A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for everyone beginning as early as 7 PM Friday and will last through 1 PM Saturday.
FORECAST: The precipitation will begin to move in during the early afternoon hours as either snow, a rain snow mix or rain showers. This will depend on temperatures in your location. By early evening, precipitation should become all rain for areas south of US-64 with a mix north of there. Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected tonight into Friday with rain and icy mix overnight tonight along the US-8 corridor. By Friday evening, we'll start to see the colder air filter in, changing the rain to snow. This looks to occur between 7 and 11 PM. Snow will be likely overnight through about 9 AM Saturday and the snow could be moderate to heavy at times.
OVERALL PRECIPITATION TOTALS: When it's all said and done, total precipitation (rain and snow melted down) will likely be in the 1-2" range with some spots seeing up to 3".
SNOW TOTALS: There is still a wide range in totals, as there's still a few questions marks lingering here. The question also remains is when we will see that changeover from rain to snow Friday night. While some minor accumulation is possible when the precipitation begins Thursday, the bulk of the snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning. The highest totals look to be north of US-64 with lower totals roughly along and south of US-10.
WINDS: Winds will become breezy for Thursday night. By Friday, the wind will back around to the north and northeast, becoming more north to northwest Friday night into Saturday morning and sustained winds of 10-20 mph is expected Friday, increasing to 15-30 mph Friday night. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
THUNDERSTORM THREAT: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire Chippewa Valley under a threat for thunderstorms later tonight into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and small hail could be possible with the stronger storms. For Friday, a level one out of five risk is in place for most of Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. Hail and strong winds would be the main hazards.
Once the system moves out, we'll see some clearing in the skies and calming of the winds Saturday afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The story Sunday will be milder temperatures and breezy southerly winds.
Monday is quiet and rather cloudy, then we have potentially another storm system set to impact the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Early indications show this will mostly be a rain event, but we'll keep an eye on it as we get closer.