Our spring storm has everything from ice to rain and even potential severe thunderstorms this weekend

Our forecast has gotten even more interesting heading into this weekend. It's safe to say our weekend "winter storm" can been changed to a "spring storm".
Thursday will be quiet and colder with high temperatures climbing towards the mid 20s. Winds will be light, and we'll see plenty of sunshine, so expect a bright but below average day.
Friday will become cloudy as a warm front approaches. Temps will fly into the upper 30s by the late afternoon.
After 6 pm, we'll see chances for snow/rain/sleet increase. Our best chances for icy precipitation will begin after midnight through the early morning hours Saturday.
This first little wave may lead to minor ice accumulations. Enough to make roads very slippery early on. Anywhere from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch will be possible. Higher amounts look likely in northern Wisconsin.
Temperatures will then climb towards the 40s in through the early afternoon. This will quickly improve any road issues. Rain will be possible on and off throughout the day.
Thunderstorms, and some severe potential, will take place in the later afternoon Saturday. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. there is a Level 1 risk for isolated severe storms for southern parts of the valley. The higher risk remains further south in Iowa.
Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2'' to 1''+ area wide with some minor ice accumulations into Sunday morning too. As that rain turns back to snow Sunday, we could see some very minor snow accumulation.
