Ozone pollution likely to stay as air pattern remains stagnant, keeping hot and dry weather over the Chippewa Valley

In a year that must at least be close to the year with the most Air Quality Alerts issued for our area, yet another Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11pm tonight.
Ozone pollution can form near the surface when the air that is both hot and that contains other pollutants. We continue to have yellow level pollution from Canadian wildfires that have yet to mix out of the area as our weather pattern has remained pretty stagnant over the past couple of weeks.
A chemical reaction is taking place near the surface where that old wildfire smoke particles can be converted into ozone pollution. Any "Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), including smoke, can become ozone when mixed with the right amounts of nitrogen oxides when sunlight is present.
So, ozone tends to form on warm, sunny days when other pollution is also present, even at smaller levels, and can especially form over big cities. The Twin Cities is a big source of ozone production on days like today and the pollution can spread to surrounding areas.
Temps warmed up to the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon, and the dew points were a bit lower than yesterday. Therefore, it didn't feel warmer than the actual air temperatures, but that doesn't mean that it still wasn't a hot afternoon.
Dew points will climb back to the mid/upper 50s for the rest of the week and occasionally flirt with 60 at times. Therefore, humidity will not be terrible, but it will still be hot with highs near 90 for the rest of the week.
Higher humidity will arrive later this weekend when better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. As of right now, we're keeping probability of rain in the slight category Friday through Monday, but it's likely that there will be better chances at some point within that stretch, it's just too far out to pinpoint when that could be yet.
Expect a mostly sunny, though possibly smoky, sky for the rest of the work week with highs near 90 and lows in the low 60s after tonight's low drops a bit cooler into the upper 50s.
Again, slight chances for rain return for the weekend, but it shouldn't be an all-weekend rainout, just scattered chances that we should hopefully be able to time out with better accuracy as we get closer to the weekend over the next few days.