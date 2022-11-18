Pack extra hand warmers, breezy winds knock wind chills below zero for deer camp

BUCK FEVER is in top gear for Deer Camp 2022! I don't think mother nature feels the same way though with these temperatures she's bringing us this weekend.
Friday will be cold and mostly cloudy. High temps will sit near 20 in the morning but fall into the teens all afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits all day.
Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could top out closer to 30 mph.
We'll see slight chance for some flurries, but most of Friday will be free from accumulating snow.
Overnight, we'll see a new wave bring us another round of snow into early Saturday. A trace to 1'' of additional snowfall will be possible. Roads may be slick early Saturday.
Temperatures get colder through Sunday morning. Air temps drop into the low teens Saturday afternoon. Overnight, those lows will drop into the single digits.
Wind speeds will stay out of the west-northwest and come in at 15 to 25 mph Saturday. Gusts will top out near 35 mph. Sunday, we'll see a west-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind chills over the weekend will continue to be very cold. We'll see wind chills from 5 to -5 degrees Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will be from -5 to -15 by Sunday morning.
We'll slowly warm back up towards freezing though late Sunday and into most of next week.
Turkey week looks closer to average, but still slightly colder. There's one system we'll have to watch ahead of the holiday that may bring rain/snow.