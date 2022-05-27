Perfect Friday before it gets breezy, hot, humid and stormy this Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer rolls in this weekend and we jump into the summer heat with both feet.
Friday will be a perfect sunny and 75. High pressure will bring us some fair-weather cumulus giving us small pockets of shade, but otherwise; perfection.
The rest of your Memorial Day weekend will be hot, humid, and breezy with a chance for a few storms.
Temperatures will climb towards the upper 70s Saturday. By Sunday, highs crack into the low 80s. Memorial Day itself, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Dew points will start comfy Friday, but by Saturday they'll be in the low 60s and we'll climb past the tropical zone by Memorial Day. Dew points will be very muggy oppressive near 70 for Memorial Day itself.
Winds will be a bit of a nuisance this weekend. Winds will be from the south Saturday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We'll see the same gusty winds Sunday and Monday too.
Storms won't ruin the whole weekend. You'll have to dodge a few though early Saturday and late Sunday night into Monday.
There's a level 1 risk for severe thunderstorms early Saturday morning with hail being the main threat. Some damaging wind gusts may be possible too.
Sunday, there's a level 1 and a level 2 risk for severe storms. The same threats are possible Sunday too. These will take place in the later evening Sunday and possible linger into Monday.
There's no severe outlook for Monday, yet... but the chance for strong storms is still possible. You'll want to check back in for details on that throughout the weekend.