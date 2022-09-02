 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pepin,
northeastern Pierce, Dunn, southeastern St. Croix, Chippewa and
northwestern Eau Claire Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 5 miles east of New Auburn to 7 miles northeast
of Ellsworth. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Cornell around 700 PM CDT.
Eau Galle around 705 PM CDT.
Durand around 710 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Cedar Falls,
Caryville, El Paso, Holcombe, Tainter Lake, Tilden, Jim Falls, Sand
Creek, Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area and Arkansaw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Picture perfect Labor Day Weekend weather!

  • 0

Friday afternoon was the second in a row with warm temps and high humidity. High temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 80s for most of Western Wisconsin, though some spots to the east were held to the low 80s.

DMA - TO - Highs Today4pm.png

Dew points were in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day. This made it feel like 90 or higher through most of the Chippewa Valley in the late afternoon.

DMA - TO - Heat Index.png

After a cold front moves through in the evening, temps and humidity will drop to comfortable levels by early Saturday morning and stay there through the Labor Day Weekend.

Along that front, there is a chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe, but not everyone will get rain/storms.

Expect storms to form either just before or just after the cold front passes over the Chippewa river. Therefore, areas northwest of the river have a lower chance of getting storms than areas southeast of the Chippewa. Thunderstorms are more likely to cover a larger area north of highway 29 than to the south, so the best chance for showers and storms will be east of Eau Claire later this evening.

Muggy Meter High Scale iCast 32hr 5-6pm show.png

Once they exit, temps will fall to the upper 50s by Saturday morning with dew points dropping to the low 50s from the mid/upper 60s Friday evening.

Friday evening's rain chance is the only chance for the foreseeable future. The entire 7-day forecast is clear of rain chances and features abundant sunshine.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast.png

The best three days will be the Labor Day weekend with abundant sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and low humidity. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s to low 50s.

A bit of humidity returns late Labor Day evening, but it shouldn't be too bad. Even the dew points mid to late next week will only be in the low 60s with only a chance at climbing to the mid 60s every once in awhile. 

7 Day Evening.png

