Picture perfect Labor Day Weekend weather!

Friday afternoon was the second in a row with warm temps and high humidity. High temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 80s for most of Western Wisconsin, though some spots to the east were held to the low 80s.
Dew points were in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day. This made it feel like 90 or higher through most of the Chippewa Valley in the late afternoon.
After a cold front moves through in the evening, temps and humidity will drop to comfortable levels by early Saturday morning and stay there through the Labor Day Weekend.
Along that front, there is a chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe, but not everyone will get rain/storms.
Expect storms to form either just before or just after the cold front passes over the Chippewa river. Therefore, areas northwest of the river have a lower chance of getting storms than areas southeast of the Chippewa. Thunderstorms are more likely to cover a larger area north of highway 29 than to the south, so the best chance for showers and storms will be east of Eau Claire later this evening.
Once they exit, temps will fall to the upper 50s by Saturday morning with dew points dropping to the low 50s from the mid/upper 60s Friday evening.
Friday evening's rain chance is the only chance for the foreseeable future. The entire 7-day forecast is clear of rain chances and features abundant sunshine.
The best three days will be the Labor Day weekend with abundant sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and low humidity. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s to low 50s.
A bit of humidity returns late Labor Day evening, but it shouldn't be too bad. Even the dew points mid to late next week will only be in the low 60s with only a chance at climbing to the mid 60s every once in awhile.