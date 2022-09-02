Picture perfect Labor Day Weekend weather!

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pepin, northeastern Pierce, Dunn, southeastern St. Croix, Chippewa and northwestern Eau Claire Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of New Auburn to 7 miles northeast of Ellsworth. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Cornell around 700 PM CDT. Eau Galle around 705 PM CDT. Durand around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Cedar Falls, Caryville, El Paso, Holcombe, Tainter Lake, Tilden, Jim Falls, Sand Creek, Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area and Arkansaw. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH