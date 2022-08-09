 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant, hot and sunny the next few days

  • Updated
  • 0
Pleasant, hot and sunny the next few days

A wonderful summer forecast is in store the next few days. There is very little in the way of change each day until we hit the weekend. 

Solar Forecast Daybreak.png

Tuesday starts foggy. Patchy dense fog will keep visibility low through 7 or 8 am. Then, it's all sunshine all day.

Fog Alert - Today.png

High temperatures will climb towards the mid 80s. Dew points stay low in the upper 50s to near 60. Wind speeds will be 5 to 10 mph from the south as high pressure continues to keep the region clear. 

Overnight lows go back to near 60. Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible in the early morning hours. 

Muggy Meter iCast 32hr Daybreak.png

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s, which will feel humid. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph. 

A weak front will drop temperatures roughly 5 to 10 degrees heading into Thursday, but with plenty of sunshine we should hit 80 again.

Friday is the next chance for rain/t-storms but as of now, it isn't an impressive setup for decent rain.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags