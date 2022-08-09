Pleasant, hot and sunny the next few days

A wonderful summer forecast is in store the next few days. There is very little in the way of change each day until we hit the weekend.
Tuesday starts foggy. Patchy dense fog will keep visibility low through 7 or 8 am. Then, it's all sunshine all day.
High temperatures will climb towards the mid 80s. Dew points stay low in the upper 50s to near 60. Wind speeds will be 5 to 10 mph from the south as high pressure continues to keep the region clear.
Overnight lows go back to near 60. Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible in the early morning hours.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s, which will feel humid. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
A weak front will drop temperatures roughly 5 to 10 degrees heading into Thursday, but with plenty of sunshine we should hit 80 again.
Friday is the next chance for rain/t-storms but as of now, it isn't an impressive setup for decent rain.