Pleasant temperatures the next few days but turning hot again by the weekend

Our Monday overall wasn't too bad with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
A cold front did increase dew points a bit and it did lead to a few isolated showers and t-storms, but rain totals weren't all that impressive. Osceola, New Richmond and Medford did receive around 0.15" but Eau Claire officially received nothing and we had 0.01" here at the TV station.
Your Tuesday forecast is looking great once again. We'll have a few clouds around from time to time and a few futurecast models show a couple showers or sprinkles popping up but I think most areas will stay dry. Winds will be northerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the 70s and dew points falling into the low to mid 50s. The northerly winds could allow for some wildfire haze to filter in but we're not expecting any major impacts from it.
Skies will be clear tonight with a light east to northeast wind. This will lead to areas of fog developing once again. Lows drop into the 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday both look good with the comfortable temperatures and low dew points continuing. Skies will be sunny both days with highs in the 70s Wednesday and upper 70s to low to mid 80s Thursday. Winds will be light Wednesday with a breezy south to southeast wind Thursday.
This nice stretch of weather will allow you to open up the windows and let in the fresh air. Those air conditioners will welcome the break after last week's heat and humidity.
As we head into the weekend, heat levels will begin to rise once again and it'll be turning humid as well. Dew points Friday remain in the 50s to low 60s but will rise back into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 Friday with mostly 90s for the weekend into Labor Day. The heat looks to peak Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 90s.