Pleasant temps could give the A/C a break this week; rain is still hard to come by

Another day, another summer forecast. Mother nature sets us up for a wonderful last week of July!
The week looks really quiet weather wise. High will be near or just below average and lows will fall into the 50s a few times. Humidity will stay low with the exception of Tuesday, and we'll see limited chances for rain.
Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temps near 81. We'll see very light winds from the west at 3 to 8 mph. Dew points will remain in the 50s, meaning it will be super pleasant.
Overnight, a few stray showers may be possible as clouds increase. Lows will drop into the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers and storms. The best chance for a few rumbles will be in the middle of the day, and again overnight. The severe threat is void at this time.
Rainfall totals won't be impressive. We'll see a trace to 0.1''. An isolated storm or two may help some get 0.25''.
High temps will climb to near 81 with dew points in the mid 60s. It will feel humid. Overnight Tuesday, lows drop into the 60s again.
Wednesday will be nice and clear with high temps near 82. Dew points drop back into the 50s again, so it will feel pleasant.
Thursday is the only other day with spotty showers in the forecast. It will be a bit cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. We'll warm again into the weekend.