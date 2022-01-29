Pleasant weekend weather

Colder weather settles in…
Colder than normal weather dominated Friday, but the weekend will show a moderating trend. Highs were in the 20s to lower 30s.
Cloudier this weekend…
As temperatures moderate this weekend clouds will roll back into the forecast. It appears that we won’t see any snow showers or flurries, so the weekend is looking pretty good for travelers. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 20s.
Mild weather to start next week…
The weather pattern developing to the west will generate some warming for early next week. Highs in the lower 30s Monday and middle 20s on Tuesday will mean a pleasant break from arctic air. Colder air will rush in for the rest of the work week. Snow flurry chances will increase for Wednesday, but amounts are likely to remain light. Stay tuned for updates for next week’s weather system.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week or so of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Midwest and the eastern parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the Northern Rockies and far west.
Follow the forecast on WQOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wqow.com/weather, and by using our WQOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden