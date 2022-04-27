Plentiful April showers have pushed Eau Claire above average in precipitation for the year

Eau Claire has been cooler than average, and part of that has been because we've been cloudy and had plenty of rain chances over the past several weeks. Eau Claire's precipitation has been above average by over two inches for the month of April to date, and an inch and a half above average so far this year.
Put into context, however, it's likely a very good thing. Last spring and summer was incredibly dry, and parts of Western Wisconsin were considered to be in a drought. Our spring snowmelt didn't result in that much flooding at all, and where rivers did flood it didn't last long.
We picked up a lot of rain last August which skewed last year's numbers to ending above average despite below average months in September and October last year. That below average precip trend continued this January and February as, of course, the departure from average resets at the new year. March was slightly above average and April has been quite a bit above average so far with just a few days left. Plus, most of the rain fell at beneficial rates that should mean good things for farmers so long as we don't continue to keep the fields soaked come planting time.
Eau Claire set a new record low temperature this morning of 21 degrees, beating the old record of 23° set in 1996. Temps this afternoon climbed to near 50 thanks to plenty of sunshine as area of clouds and light precip stayed south of highway 10 and, for the most part, closer to La Crosse.
Clouds will increase overnight towards tomorrow morning, and there could even be some drizzle or light mix mainly south of Eau Claire once again. Lows won't be as cold, but they're still expecting to fall to near freezing. Isolated showers could pop up in the mostly cloudy to cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with the best chance for rain coming tomorrow night and lifting north with a warm front early Friday morning. This means that highs Friday will climb towards 60, especially with the aid of a southerly breeze and some afternoon sunshine.
Rain chances return Friday night through the weekend with best chances expected Saturday through Sunday morning. Western Wisconsin could pick up another half inch to an inch of rain through the weekend, though temperatures won't be as cold as they've been earlier this week through this morning.
Temperatures will still be below average into the first week of May with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but the week is trending drier than previous long-range forecasts.