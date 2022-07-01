Plenty of dry time expected even as shower and storm chances return for holiday weekend

Happy Fourth of July long Weekend! Temperatures won't be too warm for outdoor activities, but there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms from time to time all weekend long.
Expect there to be plenty of dry time mixed in with these chances, but make sure to have plans for those showers and possibly storms. While severe weather is not expected, any storm poses a threat due to the lightning risk.
Furthermore, there is at least a slight chance rain in every 12 hour period through the weekend, but at no time can we call rain chances "likely". Still, notice that the chance bars are a bit higher at night than during the day, and are lowest Saturday and Sunday during the day before climbing Sunday night through Monday night with a slight dip Monday during the day.
So, there will be time to enjoy the weekend outside, but it's likely to see at least one shower in your vicinity Saturday and Sunday with several clusters expected Sunday night and Monday night, though the exact timing and location of those clusters of scattered showers/storms can't be pinned down quite yet.
Humidity will rise through the weekend, too, and begin to feel humid by Sunday as dew points rise back into the low 60s. Expect humidity to remain through most, if not all, of next week with continued slight chances for showers and storms. highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s pretty much all week.