Poor air quality, threat for strong to severe thunderstorms highlight Wednesday's forecast

We'll be monitoring two things in our forecast for today... the continued poor air quality and the threat for severe thunderstorms later today into tonight.
First, the AIR QUALITY ALERT does continue until noon Thursday. The air quality index will likely remain in the orange to red category today, but we do see some improvement into Thursday as forecast projections have it dropping back into the yellow category. Either way, limit your time outdoors until conditions improve. This is once again due to the pollutants in the wildfire smoke from Canada. We do see some improvement tomorrow thanks to a cold front moving through and we see a switch in the upper level wind flow.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around this morning. It'll be breezy and muggy to humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
As we head into the afternoon and tonight, the latest storm system will slowly move into the area, and that will look to spark showers and thunderstorms from the west and northwest tracking east and southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk in place for the entire Chippewa Valley, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.
The main hazards look to be large hail that could up to two inches in diameter (egg-size for reference) and damaging wind gusts that could be as high as 70 mph. There is also a very low end risk for an isolated tornado or two as well. Looking at the maps above, the tornado risk is in the green, which is a low but non-zero risk. The hail and damaging wind risk is considered "elevated".
The timing for storm development will be from roughly 5 PM to 1 AM, and the threat is conditional as there are some factors that could limit the threat for severe weather including the smoky conditions from the wildfires. Stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for the latest.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and early evening hours but nothing widespread. It'll remain muggy to humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Sunday and Monday look dry, muggy and toasty with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms could return for the 4th itself with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.