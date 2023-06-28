 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Poor air quality, threat for strong to severe thunderstorms highlight Wednesday's forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

We'll be monitoring two things in our forecast for today... the continued poor air quality and the threat for severe thunderstorms later today into tonight. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

First, the AIR QUALITY ALERT does continue until noon Thursday. The air quality index will likely remain in the orange to red category today, but we do see some improvement into Thursday as forecast projections have it dropping back into the yellow category. Either way, limit your time outdoors until conditions improve. This is once again due to the pollutants in the wildfire smoke from Canada. We do see some improvement tomorrow thanks to a cold front moving through and we see a switch in the upper level wind flow. 

We'll see mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around this morning. It'll be breezy and muggy to humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Futurecast HRRR.png
Futurecast HRRR 2.png
SPC Day 1 Outlook.png

As we head into the afternoon and tonight, the latest storm system will slowly move into the area, and that will look to spark showers and thunderstorms from the west and northwest tracking east and southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk in place for the entire Chippewa Valley, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. 

Day 1 Outlook Tornado Outlook.png
Day 1 Outlook Hail Outlook.png
Day 1 Outlook Wind Outlook.png

The main hazards look to be large hail that could up to two inches in diameter (egg-size for reference) and damaging wind gusts that could be as high as 70 mph. There is also a very low end risk for an isolated tornado or two as well. Looking at the maps above, the tornado risk is in the green, which is a low but non-zero risk. The hail and damaging wind risk is considered "elevated". 

Futurecast HRRR 3.png

The timing for storm development will be from roughly 5 PM to 1 AM, and the threat is conditional as there are some factors that could limit the threat for severe weather including the smoky conditions from the wildfires. Stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for the latest.

Futurecast HRRR 4.png

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and early evening hours but nothing widespread. It'll remain muggy to humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. 

Sunday and Monday look dry, muggy and toasty with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms could return for the 4th itself with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

