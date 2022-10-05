Potent October cold front brings spotty rain and gusty winds, pushes temps over the edge

Are you ready? One of those big, seasonal transition-type cold fronts is aiming right at western Wisconsin. It's got plans that may take you off the golf course and push you towards the woods.
Let me explain.
Wednesday will be comfy and warm. A mostly cloudy sky will hide the sun for a while, and spotty rain might be a nuisance at times, but high temps go towards 72. That's almost 10 degrees above average for October 5th.
Winds will be from the west-southwest but only at 5 to 10 mph. The best chance for rain will be later in the day Wednesday.
Ultimately, it's a nice forecast for some fall golf. If you'd rather do fall things like apple picking or choosing the best pumpkin for carving, the forecast fits.
Once you finish whatever fall activity you choose, it's time to gear up for some prime deer hunting weather.
Bow hunters will like the changes coming overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The incoming cold front should get deer moving.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s Thursday morning. As the cold front barrels in from the northwest, winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph.
This will cause temps to drop all day, and by the late evening we'll be down in the 40s. Temps bottom out Friday morning down near 30 degrees. A freezing start to Friday.
Spotty rain chances will be most likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but rain chances stick around through Thursday night. We won't clear until early Friday morning. Rain totals will be less than 0.1'' for most.
Sunshine and chilly temps stick around the rest of the weekend as we slowly climb back towards the 60s through next week.