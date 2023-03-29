Potent storm system still on track to impact the Chippewa Valley to end the week

The weather has been quiet for the last several days, but all of that will be coming to a screeching halt as a potent storm system is on track to impact the area to end the week.
Before we get to that, today will be quiet with a good amount of sunshine and a few clouds at times. It's going to be cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, which is 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages.
Now, let's talk about our storm system to end the week. Thursday morning will be quiet, but precipitation chances begin to increase by noon and should begin as either snow showers or a rain snow mix. The precipitation will become all rain by sunset and will continue through early Friday evening. Thunderstorms are also possible as well. By Friday night, the precipitation will begin to change back to a rain snow mix and then eventually all snow before ending Saturday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has identified a risk for a few thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday for nearly the entire Chippewa Valley. While severe weather is not expected, some small hail could be possible with the stronger storms.
The wind is also going to be a factor with this system, especially Friday into early Saturday morning. We'll see sustained winds of 12-22 mph Friday with gusts to 30 mph, but that increases to 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Friday night into early Saturday morning.
As far as totals go, overall precipitation looks to be in the range of a half inch to as much as two inches. There will be some snow accumulation with this system, but this will be highly dependent on temperature, the track of the system and when we see that changeover from rain to snow Friday night. Any snow accumulation when the precipitation begins will melt quickly as the temperatures rise. There are still question marks with this system, and I would strongly encourage you to stick with us for the latest updates.
We still have a chance to make it into the 50s Sunday and Monday, but a weak system could bring a small chance of rain and snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Monday looks to be quiet, but another potential system could impact our area Tuesday through Thursday next week.