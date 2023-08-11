Potential for strong to severe t-storms Friday afternoon into Friday evening; more rain and t-storms Sunday into Monday

We watched a complex of showers and t-storms develop in eastern South Dakota Thursday evening and progressed eastward, weakening as it got into western Wisconsin. The timing was roughly right on par with what models were showing during the day Thursday.
This complex of rain and a few t-storms, all thanks to a warm front, will continue through mid-morning then we'll see skies clear heading into the late morning and afternoon. This will allow for conditions to turn warm and steamy quickly and we'll watch a cold front move through, which will allow for showers and t-storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the 60s to near 70.
The entire Chippewa Valley remains under a level two out of five risk for strong to severe t-storms. The main hazards look to be large hail up to 2" in diameter and damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph. Once again, the tornado threat is extremely low but not completely zero. The timing for t-storms will be from 2 PM to 11 PM with the peak timing between 4 PM and 9 PM.
Today's threat is a little bit conditional in the sense that we'll have to see how quickly we can clear out behind the morning round of rain and watch for certain boundaries and the positioning of the cold front to gauge an idea on where the highest threat for severe weather could occur.
Saturday overall is still looking quiet but breezy with scattered clouds around and possibly an isolated shower or two tracking through. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
The next chance for beneficial rain will come Sunday into Monday as the next low pressure system tracks east. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather with this round of showers and t-storms. The best timing for this round will be Sunday late afternoon through at least midday Monday. It'll also be breezy as well with wind gusts up to 20-30 mph possible, especially Monday.
When it's all said and done, most areas will see anywhere from a quarter inch of rain to potentially as much as 1-2 inches of rain over the next five to seven days. Your number will vary as it depends on where t-storms track Friday and where the low tracks for Sunday and Monday.