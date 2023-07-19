Potential for strong to severe t-storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

The weather to begin the week has been really nice despite the fact temperatures have been below seasonal averages. Even so, we'll certainly take it for mid-July considering how hot and humid it can get this time of the year.
We begin to see changes in the forecast today as the next area of low pressure tracks towards the area. A few showers and t-storms are possible this morning with a better chance of showers and t-storms later this afternoon into tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight, level two risk for severe weather in the forecast for the entire Chippewa Valley. The level two risk means that scattered severe t-storms are possible.
The main hazard look to be large hail, some of which could be significant as shown by the dashed marks. This means that some storms could produce hail over the size of golf balls. Damaging wind gusts will be a secondary threat and the tornado threat is very low but not completely zero.
The timing for the severe weather will be from roughly 3 PM to 1 AM. As shown above and below, what you see here is not exactly what the radar will look like but the idea is that we will see scattered showers and t-storms around and some of them could turn severe. We'll need to watch and see if the morning activity could impact what happens later today. The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be monitoring it and we'll bring you updates as they are made available.
Highs today will top out in the 80s with upper 70s farther northeast with dew points climbing into the low to mid 60s. Winds will become breezy out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.
Slight chances for showers and a few t-storms remain in the forecast each day from Thursday through Sunday. Keep in mind that it won't rain everywhere each day, but someone will see a little rain each day. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s with a breezy north to northwest wind. Highs return to the 80s Friday through Sunday.
We continue to see a rise in temperatures and a slight decrease in precipitation chances as we head into the final week of July. There's still some inconsistency in how hot we end up getting but the probability of seeing above average temperatures is pretty good.