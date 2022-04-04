Puddle ducky splashes through another active week of rain, wind and maybe some snow

It was a soggy start to our Monday morning. Something we'll be used to again this week as another active weather pattern brings more rain, snow and some gusty winds.
Monday will be cloudy with some morning rain/snow quickly tapering off. Temperatures will climb towards the upper 40s. Winds will be relatively light from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, we'll clear out and see temperatures drops down near freezing. A quick rebound into the low 50s looks likely for Tuesday before another round of rain moves in.
Most of Tuesday will be dry but in the late afternoon, we'll see some light showers develop. A line of stronger shower will move in overnight into Wednesday.
Winds will increase from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph or higher Tuesday. Winds will slowly turn back to the northwest Wednesday and into Thursday.
Scattered rain and a mix of snow will be possible overnight into Thursday. Overall rainfall amounts will range from 0.5'' to 1''+ for the entire week.
Snowfall chances are minimal, but there may be a few mornings where a trace to a few tenths of an inch will be accumulating on grassy surfaces.
Into the weekend, warmer temperatures start to move in. We'll try to avoid any rain chances then too.
Lastly, it's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Our first topic is about Lightning! Lightning can strike 10 miles, or more, away from a thunderstorm.
The safest place to stay clear of lightning is inside a sturdy building, or inside your car. So long at the car is hard top and all the windows are up.