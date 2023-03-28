Quiet today but watching two rounds of precipitation the next several days; the latter looking to be impactful

The quiet stretch of weather we've experienced the past few days will be coming to an end as the weather pattern will turn more active, especially to end the week.
We'll remain quiet once again today with sunny skies to start the day, but clouds will increase ahead of an area of lower pressure. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s.
The low will spell a chance for a few light snow showers, beginning as early as mid-afternoon north of Highway 64. Everyone has a chance of seeing these snow showers tonight into very early Wednesday morning. Accumulations will run a trace to a half inch, so little impacts are expected from it.
Wednesday will be cold and sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, which is 15-20 degrees below average for late March.
The focus then turns to our late week storm system. There hasn't been much change since yesterday however lots of inconsistency remains in how this plays out. The precipitation will begin as a rain snow mix in the early afternoon then gradually changing to all rain Thursday night and continuing into Friday before changing back over to a rain snow mix and eventually snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Questions remain on where the storm system tracks as some have it tracking over the Chippewa Valley while others keep it closer to the Illinois border. The track will dictate how much snow could fall, and the potential for accumulation is certainly there. The Storm Prediction Center has also indicated that a few isolated thunderstorms are possible for areas along and south of Highway 64 Thursday Night and Friday. In addition, we'll also have gusty winds and the potential for gusts as high as 30-40 mph does exist. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for more updates in regard to our end of the week system.
The weather will quiet down heading into Sunday and early next week with just slight chances of a light rain shower. Highs Sunday will make a run for the 50s, which would be the first time Eau Claire reaches 50 this year.