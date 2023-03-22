Quieter weather to end the week as latest low pressure system departs

The latest area of low pressure brought rain and snow showers to the Chippewa Valley late Tuesday evening into early this morning. Snow totals were light and overall precipitation totals ranging from a couple hundredths to as much as two-tenths of an inch.
A few rain and snow showers will linger through about 8 AM, then conditions will quiet down for the rest of the day with a mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs top out in the upper 30s to mid to upper 40s with a southerly wind turning westerly.
An area of lower pressure tracking northeast through Illinois could spell a few isolated rain and snow showers tonight, mostly for areas along and south of WI-64. Not all models agree on this idea, so we'll keep precipitation chances in the slight category. Winds turn northerly with lows in the 20s.
Thursday starts off overcast, but higher pressure moving will allow skies to become mostly clear by the afternoon. Mostly clear conditions will persist Thursday night with winds becoming light to calm. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with lows in the teens to low 20s.
Friday is looking great with a clear to partly cloudy sky, light winds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
The weekend into early next week looks mostly quiet, though we'll have slight chances of rain and snow showers Saturday through Monday. Saturday's chance will be southeast of Eau Claire and areawide Sunday and Monday. Highs will mostly be in the 40s with lows in the 20s to low 30s.