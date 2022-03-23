Rain and snow since Tuesday pushes March's precipitation to date above average

Eau Claire picked up over six tenths of an inch rain yesterday and a bit more today. Some snowflakes did mix in this morning, but didn't accumulate as the ground temps remained above freezing. It's still quite early in the year, but Eau Claire's precip deficit since January 1 is now back below an inch.
So, there was some good that came out of this dreary weather as parts of Western Wisconsin continue to suffer from drought conditions, though the drought isn't nearly as bad as it is in western and southwestern parts of the country.
While high temps pushed close to 40 again, most of the day was stuck in the 30s. Rain and snow showers continue to be scattered this evening as the center of the low pressure system is fairly close to directly overhead. Notice that the precipitation is slowly rotating around the Chippewa Valley.
As the low moves east tonight, moisture will continue to move through from north to south as precipitation continues to scatter out.
Those scattered snow showers will depart early tomorrow morning, and it's possible some clouds partially clear by tomorrow evening.
Any clearing will be brief ahead of our next precipitation chance that arrives along a cold front on Friday. There is a chance for scattered snow showers along with some rain mixing in through the day, though again accumulations aren't looking likely with our warmer ground temps.
Temperatures will get colder after that front moves through with highs both Saturday and Sunday likely staying in the 30s and lows possibly dropping into the teens. At least there looks to be some sunshine. Temps return to the low to mid 40s next week along with a couple more chances for rain and/or snow.