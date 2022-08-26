 Skip to main content
Rain and storms likely for at least parts of this weekend

  • Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Several rounds of rain and storms will move through Western Wisconsin throughout the weekend

Friday morning was the coldest since June 27 with a low of 49 in Eau Claire. Other spots ranged from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

DMA - TO - Lows Today.png

Temps were able to cool down Thursday night because humidity was quite low and there was a clear sky with a calm wind.

Meteogram Past TempDew 18hr6pm.png

Though the humidity was low, temps did cool down pretty close to the dew points, which allowed fog to form. Temperatures warmed quickly with afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs topped out near 80, which was over 30 degrees warmer than the morning lows.

Midwest Muggy Meter iCast 32hr 5-6pm show.png

Dew points briefly climbed to near 60 in the late morning to make it feel slightly humid before dropping back to the mid 50s by early afternoon.

Humidity will rise again Saturday after staying below 60 tonight.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

A warm front will move through in the morning with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the day will continue to have isolated to scattered rounds of showers and thunderstorms, but the best chance for widespread rain/storms will be before noon.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Any storm that does form in the afternoon and evening could become strong to borderline severe. There is a level one risk for severe weather for most of Western Wisconsin Saturday.

SPC DMA Day 2 Outlook.png

Showers and storms will again become at least semi-widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning before scattering out again during the day on Sunday with one last round later Sunday that could possibly linger into Monday.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

The highest humidity will be Sunday/Sunday night before the cold front associated with the last round of rain chances departs early Monday morning. Weekend rain totals will likely range from 1/2" up to 1 1/2" widespread with the possibility of localized flooding like what happened Wednesday night near Barron.

DMA - Future Rain - ECMWF Long Range NO plot.png

Thankfully, the weekend rain is trending heavier further southeast of Eau Claire with lighter totals expected in Barron County with the exception of any stray storms up there Saturday evening.

The rest of next week will be a bit cooler with lower humidity and should have plenty of sunshine, too, which will continue into the month of September that signals the beginning of meteorological fall. 

7 Day Evening.png

