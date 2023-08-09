Rain and thunderstorm chances increasing for Thursday night and Friday

Showers and storms developed, as expected, this afternoon in Minnesota and are moving through Wisconsin this evening. They dropped less than 1/10" for most, but there were a few isolated areas where radar estimates over an inch, one of those spots is north of Augusta in eastern Eau Claire County.
Temperatures are cooler where it is raining or has recently rained, though they should all even out tonight after the showers and storms move out to the southeast with lows dropping to the mid/upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along with a breeze of 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.
Humidity will rise again Friday after a warm front moves through Thursday night and will drop Friday night after a cold front moves through. Dew points will likely top out in the mid to possibly upper 60s Friday.
Rain chances are increasing along both of those fronts. First, there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along the warm front Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Then, there should be some dry time on Friday as it gets very humid before the cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Still, not everyone may end up with beneficial rain totals Thursday night through Friday night. Overall, expect between 1/2" and 1" with isolated spots getting heavier totals, but other spots may end up closer to 1/4", too.
Saturday will be another mild day similar to Thursday before another chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday afternoon. While it's been 12 days since Eau Claire's last measurable rain, some rain moved through this evening and there are a couple more chances in the forecast.