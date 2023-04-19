Rain and thunderstorms likely the next two days; heavy rain possible

After a nice Spring-like day on our Tuesday, our next storm system is moving in and will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.
Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning between 6-11 AM. Areas northeast, such as Medford, Ladysmith, Gilman and Neillsville, could see some freezing rain or snow mix in when the precipitation begins. By the afternoon, the precipitation will taper to drizzle and light rain showers. Highs today top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in later tonight into early Thursday morning, and bursts of heavy rain could be possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s to low 40s.
More rain showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day Thursday into early Thursday evening as the low tracks across western Wisconsin. Highs range from the 40s on the north and west side of the low to the 50s southeast. Temperatures could vary a few degrees either way depending on where the system tracks.
The precipitation wraps up and skies turn partly cloudy late Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Overall, we are looking at rain totals of 0.50 - 1.50 inches with this system and isolated higher amounts can't be ruled out.
Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday as we get the backside of this system, but little to no accumulation is expected with this round. Highs top out in the 40s Friday and upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday.
The wind will also be a factor over the next few days as breezy conditions are expected. Winds will be easterly through Thursday morning, then turning west to southwest Thursday afternoon as the low tracks through, then turning more northerly Friday night into Saturday. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
We dry out for Sunday and Monday with temperatures remaining below average. The next chance of precipitation is set to move in Tuesday, slight chances as of now.