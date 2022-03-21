Rain chances increase tomorrow with moderate rain rates possible

Highs today ranged from the mid 40s in Taylor County to the mid 50s in the Chippewa Valley with places further south and west in the low to mid 60s. A front was fairly stationary over Western Wisconsin, which brought a few rain showers to the area.
The rain mixed with dirt and dust that was in the air from a combination of a stretch of dry weather and being at this time of the year when vegetation hasn't begun to green up yet. In addition, there was a decent amount of wind to pick up some more dirt and add that to the atmosphere. That left only a trace of rainfall but quite a bit of dirt spots on cars and the ground.
There won't be much for rain chances tonight, but another round arrives tomorrow morning initially in the form of scattered showers. Rain becomes widespread with moderate rates late morning through the afternoon.
Showers will scatter out during the evening as some dry air breaks up the widespread precipitation. As temps fall overnight into Wednesday morning, expect a changeover to snow from north to south as the precipitation continues to be scattered.
Scattered snow showers continue to be possible Wednesday, though it won't be particularly heavy and temps will remain above freezing in the afternoon, therefore not much snow will stick.
Some snow will change back to a mix or rain during the afternoon. Small chances for snow and/or rain continue Thursday and Friday, but the bulk of the precipitation will fall as rain during the day tomorrow.
By Thursday evening, a widespread 1/2" to 1" rain and snow precipitation equivalent will have fallen. A few spots could have higher amounts, and snow accumulation on Wednesday and Thursday should be limited to cooler spots mainly north of Eau Claire, but that's going to be a main focus of our forecasts over the next couple of days as we gain the confidence to forecast in specifics.
Overall, temps won't be as warm as they have been but highs will be near to slightly below average in the low to mid 40s with lows near or below freezing over the next week.