Rain chances increasing for the weekend, temps to remain hot through Saturday

Air quality remains at the orange alert level, and the Wisconsin DNR has issued another Air Quality Alert through Friday night at 11pm.
They continue to urge those in sensitive groups such as those with heart/lung issues, the elderly, and young children to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.
Today is the summer solstice, with the sun's rays perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer (22.5° N) this morning at 9:57 local time. This marks the beginning of astronomical summer and is the day with the most daylight in the northern hemisphere.
The summer solstice has 15 hours and 36 minutes of daylight, which is 65% of the 24-hour day! While daylight will be a second or two shorter tomorrow, the sunsets will still occur after 8:45 (within 11 minutes of today) for another month until July 20 and will be after 8pm through most of August. Sunrises will be before 6:30am until early September.
While daylight will be slowly getting shorter, Eau Claire's average temperatures will continue to go up for the next three to four weeks. The current 30-year average temperature period is 1991 to 2020. Basically, there will be more energy coming in during the day compared to what we lose at night to still create temperatures warmer than what they typically are this time of year.
Again, these are the 30-year average temperatures which are not a forecast for this year, rather to show that the hottest time of the year more times than not comes a few weeks after the summer solstice. In fact, the average temperatures in mid-August are still higher than today's average high and low. The average temps peak in mid-July.
Today continued our stretch of above-average temps with afternoon highs once again near 90. Humidity was higher, too, but not high enough for rain to reach the surface as there really wasn't even enough moisture for more than a few clouds to form. We will stay mostly clear tonight and mostly sunny again tomorrow with similar temps and humidity to what we had today.
Futurecast does try to pop up a few showers, but it's most likely that anything that does pop up won't reach the ground, though there is an outside chance for a few drops in isolated spots.
That's not enough for me to forecast even a slight chance rain, though slight chances do return Friday afternoon with better chances overnight but still scattered. The Chippewa Valley's best chance for rain will arrive Saturday evening/night when rain and storms now look likely.
Scattered showers and storms could continue through Sunday, too, before rain chances become more isolated again by Monday. A few slight chances for pop-up showers/storms will remain possible through the middle of next week.
Temps will remain consistent with lows in the low/mid 60s and highs near 90 through Saturday with temps falling closer to average Sunday through next week.