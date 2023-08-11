Rain chances return Sunday evening/night

Saturday will be mild in comparison to Friday's strong thunderstorms with lower humidity (still a bit humid), temps in the low to mid 80s, and a mostly sunny sky. It will also be breezy out of the northwest, but that's what is allowing the lower humidity to continue to move in.
A few light pop-up showers cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon. Better chances for rain and possibly even some thunder return later in the day Sunday and will be most likely Sunday night into Monday morning when another round of widespread rain is possible.
As of Friday evening's forecast, severe weather is not expected Sunday night into Monday, but that could change. Check back with Stormtracker 18 through the weekend for updates.
Beneficial rain totals are possible, too, with both the Friday and Sunday/Monday rounds. Expect widespread rain between 1/2" and 1 1/2" combined rain Friday through Monday. Some spots could pick up several inches of rain mainly where the heaviest rain falls Friday evening.
Mild weather returns Monday as clouds continue most of the day even after rain ends. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s and lows Monday night will drop to near 50. Summerlike temps return for the rest of next week with another chance for rain and storms arriving sometime Wednesday or Thursday.