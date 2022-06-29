Rain chances return Thursday, but widespread beneficial rain continues to avoid area

Temperatures warmed to near 90 along the Minnesota border this afternoon, but highs dropped to the low 80s in the Chippewa Valley and further down to the mid to upper 70s from Ladysmith down through Medford towards Marshfield.
The wind is out of the south-southeast and starting to get breezy, too, as both the wind and gusts are strongest where the temps are warmest to our west in Minnesota. Those stronger winds will arrive tonight as southerly gusts could climb above 25 mph as a warm front moves through. That's ahead of scattered showers that become possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning.
Rain has been in short supply so far in the month of June. Eau Claire only picked up 0.05" at the airport yesterday, though the south side got a bit more beneficial 1/3". Still, Eau Claire only received about two and a half inches rain this month, which is over two inches below average to date in June. The precipitation surplus we've had for most of the year so far has dwindled to less than a half inch.
There will be more chances for rain tomorrow and again on and off through the weekend, but none of these chances look to bring widespread rainfall as it is trending towards more scattered activity.
Like yesterday, tomorrow has a level one risk for severe weather, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible. Also like yesterday, this means that we could see no severe storms in our area, but there is that chance for a few stronger storms.
Expect a cluster of scattered showers and maybe some thunder tomorrow morning with another round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Again, rain will not fall all day and some spots might not even get a lot. A few storms may linger past midnight, but most should be out by 7 or 8 PM.
Friday will be sunny with highs near 80 to open the month of July. It will also not be too humid. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
Of course, there are a lot of Independence Day events going on through the weekend, with several fireworks displays scheduled for Saturday night. We'll keep watching these chances as it gets a bit closer, but there will also be isolated to scattered shower and storm chances Sunday and Monday, too, as humidity increases through the holiday weekend.
The best chance for widespread rain will come with either the Saturday evening or Monday/Monday night rounds, though those chances are too far out to forecast in detail, especially with complex thunderstorm systems.