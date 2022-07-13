Rain chances return Thursday night and will be scattered through Rock Fest/Fair weekend

Even after scattered showers and storms in the vicinity the past few days, Eau Claire remains below average for July, the season to date, and this year.
There will be more chances for scattered showers and storms, but it's uncertain if that will lead to any widespread beneficial rain. Still, localized beneficial totals are possible just like the past couple rounds mainly in Rusk and Taylor, and Clark counties.
Temperatures were kept cool from morning cloud cover, but it's turned into a decent afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 and low humidity. It certainly could be a lot hotter this time of year.
In fact, Eau Claire's all-time record high temperature was recorded on this day in history in 1936. In fact, both July 13 and 14, 1936 hit a high of 111°.
Eau Claire has only had 74 days with recorded high temperatures of at least 100°, and half (34) of those days came between 1931 and 1937 in the Dust Bowl years when it was very dry, so those temps likely happened with very low humidity. 100 degree highs in Eau Claire are rare. Just over one-half of a percent of summer days in recorded history have hit triple digits.
Humidity will start to return tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain and thunderstorms late Thursday night through early Friday morning.
There should be a mostly dry period from Friday afternoon through midday Saturday spare a few isolated showers/storms before Scattered storm chances return Saturday afternoon that could linger into Sunday.
So, most of the Rock Fest and Northern Wisconsin State Fair weekend will be dry, but there will likely be moments with scattered showers and storms that will require you to seek shelter indoors for lightning threat.
Humidity will become high through the weekend, too, and remain high through at least the middle of next week as temperatures climb to near or possibly above 90 early next week.