Rain chances to begin and end the week into the upcoming weekend

The weekend overall wasn't the greatest, but it also wasn't the worst. The bulk of the rain fell on Friday into parts of Saturday, but some sunshine returned Sunday and temperatures as a result returned to the 70s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast today, but we'll see a very similar setup to Friday, with the rain chances scattered across the area. Otherwise we'll see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 60s, but those that stay dry and see some sun could reach the low 70s.
We'll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky tonight with a few isolated showers at times. Winds will be light out of the east, and with that, we'll introduce the potential for patchy fog developing overnight. Lows fall back into the 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, though we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm pop-up. Most models have this occurring across the northern half of the area. Winds will remain light and turn southerly by Wednesday. Highs Tuesday top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s with mid 70s to near 80 Wednesday.
Chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast to end the week into the weekend. Precipitation chances are in the slight catergory Thursday and Friday, increasing to chance for the weekend. Highs remain in the 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday, cooling into the 60s by Mother's Day.