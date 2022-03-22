Rain changes to snow by Wednesday morning

Scattered showers and chilly temperatures are continuing this evening. As temps fall further, rain will transition to a wintry mix or snow overnight.
So far, most of Western Wisconsin has between 1/4" and 1" of rain from today. We had 0.58" in our rain gauge at the studio and the NWS has confirmed with Stormtracker 18 that the automated rain sensor at the airport stopped working this morning after measuring the first five hundredths of an inch.
Showers are becoming more scattered on radar, and the freezing rain purples are getting closer to us on radar as temps cool in north central Wisconsin and those blues to the west will also get closer overnight as scattered precipitation continues.
A lot of moisture continues to move in from the south as a larger low pressure system slowly moves through Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Precipitation will become fairly widespread again overnight with the rain-snow line pushing into the Chippewa Valley from both the northwest and northeast as temps will cool enough to change to snow in both those directions before the Chippewa Valley cools enough.
Snow will become likely once temps fall into the mid 30s, and that will complicate the snow total forecast because some spots won't even fall below freezing until Thursday morning as precipitation comes to an end.
So, snow will be the main type of precipitation through most of Wednesday despite near surface temperatures remaining just above freezing. This limits how much of the snow can actually stick, so the low end of the forecast is nothing to a trace for most of us.
Scattered snow showers will continue through the day Wednesday and continue to be scattered as precipitation exits from north to south Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow and mix shouldn't last much more than a few hours past sunrise on Thursday.
Again, the low end of accumulating snowfall will be near nothing everywhere due to the above freezing temps near the surface. Still, up to an inch is possible south of I-94 with up to 3" north of I-94. The best chance for 3 inches or more that sticks to the ground will be in areas north of highway 8, though that potential does get south of highway 8 east of Chetek and angles southeast through the middle of Clark County.
Expect below average temperature to continue through the next week with a break from precipitation beginning Thursday morning. Another round of rain and possibly mix/snow arrives later in the day Friday.
Temps get even colder behind that system for the weekend with lows in the teens becoming likely especially on Saturday night.