Rain deficit will likely continue to worsen despite a few slight rain chances this week

There was good news and bad news with the fact that that most of Saturday's storms missed the Chippewa Valley to the south. The good news was the nasty severe weather didn't affect Western Wisconsin, but the problem with that is the little rain we did get didn't add up to even one-quarter inch in Eau Claire.
The month of July is over an inch and a half below average, and the worst number is the season-to-date since the start of meteorological summer on June 1. Since the beginning of June, Eau Claire has only picked up about half of the nearly 8" 30-year average rainfall amount. Despite the above average early spring precipitation, 2022 is still over an inch below average.
While there are several chances for isolated to scattered showers this week, none of them look to bring much in terms of meaningful rain. The best chance will be a line of scattered showers with possibly some thunder late tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning.
That chance will only bring a trace to 1/2" rain for most of Western Wisconsin, though there may be small swaths of a bit more than that. Still, even the isolated lucky spots will still be wanting rain.
Expect just a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon with the best chance coming in the late evening around bedtime. Rain with some thunder is expected, but there is no threat for severe weather.
A few showers may linger into early Wednesday morning, then just slight chances remain for a few isolated showers from time to time both Wednesday evening and again on Thursday.
Most will receive little to no rainfall with most of the day remaining dry from those rounds. High pressure builds in for the end of the week and should last through most of the weekend, so at least it should be great weather for anything you have planned outside this weekend.
In addition, humidity has been very low with dew points in the 40s and low 50s. Humidity will only briefly spike ahead of Tuesday evening's chance for scattered showers and isolated thunder. Humidity will decrease again on Wednesday and we won't feel much of it until at least Sunday evening but likely holding off until next week.
There is only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday afternoon/evening and small chances continue early next week. The forecast won't be able to show whether these chances could bring meaningful rainfall until it gets a bit closer.