Rain ends early, then it's back to the 70s

Scattered rain showers have left us with a gloomy start to this Monday morning. We'll see spotty showers linger through 10am before we get some breaks in the clouds through the afternoon.
A few isolated showers will pop up again later in the afternoon/early evening. Otherwise, we'll see some clearing with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.
High temperatures will climb back into the 70s with somewhat breezy winds from the northeast at 6 to 12 mph.
Overnight, patchy fog will try to redevelop into Tuesday. We'll see a mostly sunny sky before clouds build in the late afternoon. That should get us into the mid 70s.
A few isolated rain showers or t-storms will be possible again late Tuesday. We'll see them become more widespread overnight and linger into parts of Wednesday.
Temps trend warmer the rest of the week too with another shot at rain late Friday. Overall, it's a below average forecast for most of the week, but not by much.