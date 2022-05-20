Rain ends, winds increase, then chilly temps bring a chance for frost this weekend

The severe weather threat is over and there are just scattered rain showers to dodge the rest of your Friday morning. Once the rain ends, the winds will pick up and we'll see chilly temps filter in over the weekend.
On and off scattered rain with isolated thunder will continue Friday morning. We'll see most showers end by the lunch hour, then we'll try to mix in some sunshine in the afternoon.
Rainfall totals from Thursday ranged from 1/4'' to 3/4'' across the valley. Eau Claire had roughly 1/2''. Rainfall totals for early Friday will range from an additional 0.01'' 0.25''.
High temperatures will climb to the upper 60s Friday. Winds will start to increase as we try and clear out late. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Overnight, lows drop into the low 40s. Clouds stick around for most of our Saturday and high temperatures will barely make it back into the mid 50s. It will be chilly.
Saturday night into Sunday morning there's a chance for some patchy frost. Clouds may stick around but temperatures will fall towards the mid 30s. Any place that can hit 36 or lower could form frost. Any plants or gardens that are susceptible need to be brought in or covered!
Sunday we'll aim for the low 60s again with a partly cloudy sky. Another chance at frost comes overnight into Monday as lows fall towards the mid 30s again.