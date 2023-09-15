Rain fell, but didn't add up with decreasing rain chances through the weekend

Temperatures remained cool Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s across the Chippewa Valley.
Rain kept the air cool, but it was more of a drizzle or very light rain with totals across Western Wisconsin mostly staying below 1/10" with just New Richmond at about 2/10".Eau Claire picked up 0.04" at the airport and 0.03" in our rain gauge at the WQOW studio on the south side of the city.
Today's rain at the airport doubled the month's total precip so far to 0.08" and it's already halfway through the month of September with a month deficit now approaching two inches after our summer deficit was over four inches. 2023 is now nearly 5 1/2" below average.
The cooler weather is helping leaves change color with over 20% color in the counties shaded yellow. I get this data from Travel Wisconsin's fall color map, though I have chosen to use more colors that change at different thresholds that they do since they won't change a county to yellow until it hits 33% color (they divide it in thirds, using green/yellow/red).
Most of the Chippewa Valley has at least some color reported, though note that Travel Wisconsin uses volunteers that likely estimate color differently than nearby places.
Rain chances will decrease overnight, though an isolated shower or storm could pop up through Saturday afternoon. Any additional rainfall will be dependent on the location of these isolated showers.
Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend as some sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s. Warmer weather returns with some wind next week along with just slight chances for isolated showers and storms beginning Tuesday, but the best chance will be Thursday into Friday and even that isn't looking like a great chance for widespread rain at this point.