Rain is likely overnight, with snow mixing in mainly north of I-94 and best chances north of WI-64

Despite being mostly on the cold side of a stationary front today, the Chippewa Valley still rose above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Temps near 50 were fairly close with La Crosse and Wisconsin Dells along with areas south climbing into the 50s!
A line of snow moved north of this front midday, but didn't accumulate in Eau Claire. More precipitation is approaching from the west overnight that will move along this front.
Expect precipitation to begin as all rain near the St. Croix River between 10pm and midnight. Then, precipitation will transition to snow from north to south as the precip moves through west to east overnight as temps slowly fall.
Eau Claire and other areas in the I-94 corridor will likely remain above freezing all night, though a few flakes could still fall. The best chance for accumulating snow will remain north of WI-64, but it is likely snow will mix in down to US 10 east of Eau Claire in Clark County, since the precip will get there the latest so temps have more time to fall to freezing.
Precip will depart early tomorrow morning. Areas that get snow could have slippery spots, but roads should remain fine for most of the Chippewa Valley where it stays all rain or at least doesn't have sticking snow.
Totals of up to 1/2" cannot be ruled near and north of the I-94 corridor, but more than likely we won't pick up any accumulating snow. 1/2" up to 1 1/2" is likely closer to highway 8. See forecast map for exact forecast.
For the rest of the week, expect near average temperatures with another chance for rain or snow tomorrow night and another slight chance this weekend.