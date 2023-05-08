Rain is possible this week, but not a guarantee as warmer temps bring isolated to scattered shower/storm chances

Temperatures this afternoon were warmest west of highway US-53 where it stayed dry through the afternoon and even had a bit of sunshine. Temperatures to the east were cooler as scattered showers moved through, especially in Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.
Eau Claire was just on the warm and dry side with highs in the upper 60s, but highs reached the low to mid 70s further west.
A few more showers and thunderstorms developed in late afternoon further west into the warmer air and are slowly moving east or even not moving much at all. These isolated showers and storms could continue overnight, but not everyone will get rain and some will fizzle out by morning.
It is possible that tomorrow is partly cloudy to mostly sunny and completely dry, but there are also a couple slight chances for scattered showers to pop up and move through the Chippewa Valley.
Slight chances will continue on and off through this week with Wednesday having the best chance at staying completely dry, and rain will likely be widespread for at least a part of the weekend, but not all weekend.
Right now, the timing looks like it'll mostly be Saturday evening/overnight which would allow for some dry time both weekend days.
Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 70s this week, possibly pushing close to 80 Wednesday and Thursday with some humidity possible, too, before the weekend chances for showers and storms.