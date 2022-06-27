Rain likely Tuesday morning with strong storms possible during afternoon/evening

The threat for severe weather is increasing for Tuesday afternoon and evening across all of Western Wisconsin and, in fact, much of the state. The primary threats will come in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts and damaging hail. The threat for tornadoes is quite low, but it isn't zero.
Still, straight-line wind gusts can produce the same damage as "weak" tornadoes. Hail can damage roofs, siding, cars, and other objects left outside. It is a good idea to bring items that can easily blow around (and possibly damage other things if blown) inside.
This threat comes after a relatively mild day today. highs ranged from the mid 70s east of highway 53, near 80 along the highway 53 corridor, and in the low 80s to the west. These warm, but not hot, temperatures combined with low humidity to make for a comfortable day.
Dew points, the most useful measure of humidity in the air, were down in the upper 40s to the low 50s through most of the afternoon. That's in the range of feeling dry and comfortable. Most people don't begin to feel humidity until dew points reach the upper 50s and don't feel uncomfortably humid until dew points climb into the low 60s.
Some showers and storms on radar this evening may bring some rain to isolated locations, but storms tomorrow afternoon and evening could be strong to severe.
A level 1 risk for severe weather means that isolated severe storms are possible. So, while it is likely to see rain and storms, only a few of the storms will become severe. Still, be prepared for the chance that one of the strong storms targets your neighborhood.
Two rounds of rain/storms are expected tomorrow. The first arrives in the morning in the form of scattered showers and general/non-severe thunderstorms. Expect that round between 5am and 11am moving west to east and lasting two to three hours in any one location.
Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible through the middle of the day, and then a line of stronger thunderstorms is expected to arrive from the northwest late afternoon through early evening. Again, this round has the chance for a few storms to be strong to severe.
Storms will likely be exiting to the southeast between 5pm and 8pm. Highs will rise into the mid 80s for the middle of this week along with some humidity.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms is possible Thursday and will be followed by decreasing humidity Thursday night into Friday. Friday brings us nice weather to begin the month of July with sunshine and highs near 80.
There are slight chances for a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time through the holiday weekend, but Monday, July 4 does look decent as of now.