Rain, rain, rain and some breezy winds then the clocks turn back

It's time to get busy and time to get back to reality. Mother nature has already greeted you with rain showers to start our Friday, and it will only continue into the weekend.
Friday will be cloudy, windy and wet. Temps have dropped into the 40s, where they'll stay through Saturday.
Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph Friday. Saturday they'll remain breezy at 8 to 15 mph. As a follow-up low pressure system moves through late Saturday, winds will turn back to the south Sunday.
That will pull temps back up into the 50s for Sunday afternoon, and it will likely be partly cloudy.
Rain will be on and off Friday morning. By noon, we'll see a wide band of rain develop across central Wisconsin. The edge of this rain will setup somewhere along the Durand-Ladysmith line and everyone southeast of that will get steady rain through Friday afternoon.
Overnight, due to that follow-up low, we'll see rain return for everyone. The bulk of the showers will fall on Saturday. A heavy round of rain will settle in from 7 to 10 am, a brief light break during lunch, and then another heavier round from 1 to 4 pm.
We'll see rain slowly fizzle after that, but a third, weak wave wants to pull more showers through overnight into Sunday morning. The rain will be done by 7 am Sunday.
Rainfall totals will range from 1/2'' to 2'' across the valley. It wouldn't be surprising if the bottom end of that range was closer to 1'' for everyone by the end of the event.
Next week will start chilly but another warm front will push us up into the 50s and 60s again with a slight chance for rain through midweek.